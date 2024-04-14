ORG Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.92, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.78.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,445.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

