ORG Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,238 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

QLTA stock opened at $46.47 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

