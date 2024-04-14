Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,225 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

