PFS Partners LLC Purchases 7,911 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,072,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after buying an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $477.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

