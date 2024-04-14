Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $172,363,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,962,000 after buying an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.22 and a 1-year high of $118.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.62.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.67.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

