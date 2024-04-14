Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,592,000 after purchasing an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in ANSYS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 415,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ANSYS by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,805,000 after acquiring an additional 154,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.7 %

ANSYS stock opened at $334.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.34. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

