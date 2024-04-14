Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,817,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,102,000 after purchasing an additional 265,075 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $166,646,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 632.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Neogen by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Stock Performance

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,239.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $24.09.

Insider Activity

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Neogen had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neogen news, Director James C. Borel acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,379.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $156,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,800.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $538,605 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

