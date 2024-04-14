Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading 12.3% Higher

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 12.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.32. 271,938 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 289,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
The company has a market cap of C$121.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23.
Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.
