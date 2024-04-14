Sapient Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $200.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.10.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

