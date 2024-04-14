Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Decreases By 18.8%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Air China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Air China has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.41.
About Air China
