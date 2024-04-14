Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Decreases By 18.8%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Air China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIRYY opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Air China has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.41.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company operates in Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services.

