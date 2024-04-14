Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REPYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Repsol Price Performance

Repsol stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. Repsol has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.34.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Analysts forecast that Repsol will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

