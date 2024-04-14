The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.59.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.35. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $174.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of -134.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.36) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

