UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives $5.59 Average PT from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UWMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in UWM by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UWM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in UWM by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 46.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 23,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of UWM by 28.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.28 on Thursday. UWM has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $593.52 million, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.14 million. UWM had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 0.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

