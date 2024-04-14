Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $131.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.11. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

