General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $43.08 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

