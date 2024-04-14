Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 403 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,122,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,125,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $292,977,000 after buying an additional 646,587 shares during the period. Cedrus LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 230,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $59,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $275.96 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $506.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.69.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.