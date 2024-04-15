7,854 Shares in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Purchased by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,169,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,994,000 after acquiring an additional 473,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,671,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.28. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.92%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

