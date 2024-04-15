Allworth Financial LP Has $27,000 Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1,324.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,870. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.23%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.