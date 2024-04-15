Allworth Financial LP Sells 6,982 Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.05% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Green Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

About VanEck Green Bond ETF

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.