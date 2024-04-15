International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

