Arizona State Retirement System Buys 279 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COOP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,131,334.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, with a total value of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,952,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,131,334.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,500. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

COOP opened at $75.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 27.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

