Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Signal by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $83.55 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

