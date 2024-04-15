Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,213 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Wix.com were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIX opened at $127.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.16, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.21.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

