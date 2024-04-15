Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 20,284 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 97.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,284 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 79,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 428,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,253,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.60.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $108.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.48. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $160.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

