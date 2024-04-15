Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,938,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.26.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

