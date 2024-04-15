Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,969,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 95,480 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Enbridge worth $180,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after purchasing an additional 815,850 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,680,000 after buying an additional 508,258 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of ENB opened at $34.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

