Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $208.58 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of CrowdStrike worth $208,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $309.05 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 858.50, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,667 shares of company stock valued at $77,205,950. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

