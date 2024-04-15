Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $71.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $66,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,025,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

