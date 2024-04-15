Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HY. TheStreet lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Transactions at Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

In related news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at $22,220,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank F. Taplin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $293,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,220,842.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HY opened at $61.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is 17.93%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Further Reading

