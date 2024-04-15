Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 33,560 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,560 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Tractor Supply worth $56,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $4,775,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,173,072.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $4,775,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,173,072.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $244.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSCO

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.