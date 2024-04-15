Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Nomura cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $157.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.