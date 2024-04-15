Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $622.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $601.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.13. The company has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,533 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $3,181,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,526,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.97.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

