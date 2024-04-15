5,814 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Starbucks by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $15,304,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.61. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SBUX

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.