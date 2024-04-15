KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 1,093.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,527 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 12,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $175,527.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,481.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

