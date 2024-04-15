Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,383 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $181,396,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $663,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,916,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,335,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $236.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.33.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $259.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.81.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

