Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 17,756 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,490,017 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $33.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.83. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $42.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

