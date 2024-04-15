Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $495,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 46.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Down 3.2 %

TDC opened at $36.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 9,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $364,875.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,615 shares of company stock worth $2,903,644 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

