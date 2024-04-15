Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $494,000 in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,253 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $130.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

