Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $563,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.97.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $622.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

