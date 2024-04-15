Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Macquarie

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Li Auto from $56.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:LI opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd grew its stake in Li Auto by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd now owns 187,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 72,798 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Li Auto by 603.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 137,350 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 123.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at about $6,787,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 19.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

