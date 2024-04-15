Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 1,500 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,922.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after purchasing an additional 313,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ANSS opened at $334.20 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $338.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.51.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

