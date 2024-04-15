Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 300 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $11,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 186.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $110.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.19 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

