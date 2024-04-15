Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 733,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 129,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.44.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.64%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

