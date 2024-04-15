PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Sells $325,170.00 in Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PVH opened at $105.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day moving average is $108.68. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.38%.

PVH declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PVH during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

