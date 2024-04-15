Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.34% of Custom Truck One Source worth $20,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 1.6 %

CTOS opened at $5.65 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $521.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.