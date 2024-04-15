Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.86% of Boston Omaha worth $19,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,549,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 64,167 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,095,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 132,407 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 94,225 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 568,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 461,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Omaha Trading Up 0.3 %

Boston Omaha stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Boston Omaha Co. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $496.58 million, a PE ratio of -68.87 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Boston Omaha Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

