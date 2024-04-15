Raymond James & Associates Has $2.93 Million Stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.78% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000.

VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SMOT opened at $32.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $332.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.14.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

