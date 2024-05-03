Brokerages Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Price Target at $15.70

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XHR. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:XHR opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,256,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after buying an additional 60,748 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after buying an additional 1,356,258 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,169,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 292,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $13,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.