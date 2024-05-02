Critical Contrast: Corpay (CPAY) & The Competition

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) is one of 183 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Corpay to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 26.13% 37.56% 7.75% Corpay Competitors -24.69% -172.27% -8.26%

Volatility and Risk

Corpay has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay’s peers have a beta of 1.56, meaning that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Corpay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corpay and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 0 4 0 3.00 Corpay Competitors 697 5236 11141 282 2.63

Corpay currently has a consensus price target of $360.25, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corpay and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $3.76 billion $981.89 million 22.46 Corpay Competitors $4.33 billion $452.73 million -9.47

Corpay’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corpay. Corpay is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Corpay beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

