PVH (NYSE:PVH) Lifted to Outperform at Wedbush

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $128.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $113.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.22% from the company’s current price.

PVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.40.

Get PVH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PVH

PVH Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $105.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.